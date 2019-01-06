  • Road reopens after crash in Strip District

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 5:30 p.m. - The road has reopened. 

    A two-vehicle crash has shut down a portion of Liberty Avenue in the Strip District, according to a tweet from Allegheny County.

    The crash happened at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 17th Street. The 1600 block of Liberty Avenue is currently closed.

    There are injuries, according to the tweet.

