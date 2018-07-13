  • Road reopens after landslide repair

    KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A road in Kennedy Township that has been closed for months due to a landslide has reopened.

    Allegheny County officials said the McKees Rocks Road between Hawthorn Drive, where McKees Rocks Road becomes Lorish Road, has reopened to traffic.

    The road has been closed since May 7 to repair the damage caused by landslide.

    The repair cost $600,000 and was completed early.

