Road reopens after landslide repair

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A road in Kennedy Township that has been closed for months due to a landslide has reopened.
FOR BREAKING NEWS AND ALERTS DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP
Related Headlines
Allegheny County officials said the McKees Rocks Road between Hawthorn Drive, where McKees Rocks Road becomes Lorish Road, has reopened to traffic.
>>RELATED: Landslide repair will close major roadway for months.
The road has been closed since May 7 to repair the damage caused by landslide.
The repair cost $600,000 and was completed early.
TRENDING NOW:
- Shoppers report issues, long lines due to Build-A-Bear Workshop 'Pay Your Age' promotion
- 'See ya later, suckas!' Family writes unique obituary for 5-year-old cancer victim
- Emmys 2018: Netflix topples HBO in battle for nominations
- VIDEO: 13 Things You Didn't Know About Friday the 13th
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}