RUFFS DALE, Pa. - A road in Westmoreland County was closed following a head-on crash Saturday evening.
Two cars collided in the 1200 block of New Stanton Ruffsdale Road in Ruffs Dale around 5:56 p.m., according to 911 dispatchers.
Dispatchers said there were injuries.
The road was closed between Thompson Hollow Road and Route 31.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: 2-year-old Wisconsin girl missing since Monday found dead in Minnesota
- Police: Disturbing use of Catnip Cocktail by people increasing
- Investigators looking for cause of fire at Allegheny Co. strip mall
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh police searching for missing 17-year-old girl
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}