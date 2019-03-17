  • Road reopens following head-on crash with injuries

    RUFFS DALE, Pa. - A road in Westmoreland County was closed following a head-on crash Saturday evening. 

    Two cars collided in the 1200 block of New Stanton Ruffsdale Road in Ruffs Dale around 5:56 p.m., according to 911 dispatchers.

    Dispatchers said there were injuries. 

    The road was closed between Thompson Hollow Road and Route 31.

