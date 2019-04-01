  • Road reopens following rollover crash on Babcock Boulevard

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A rollover crash shut down a portion of a road in the North Hills Sunday afternoon. 

    The crash happened in the 3400 block of Babcock Boulevard.

    The vehicle also hit a utility pole. 

    There were injuries, according to a tweet from Allegheny County, but it's not clear to what extent. 

    Babcock Boulevard was closed where the crash happened but has since reopened. 

