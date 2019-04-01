ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A rollover crash shut down a portion of a road in the North Hills Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened in the 3400 block of Babcock Boulevard.
The vehicle also hit a utility pole.
There were injuries, according to a tweet from Allegheny County, but it's not clear to what extent.
Ross: Vehicle roll over w/injuries -— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 31, 2019
3400 block Babcock Boulevard; vehicle rolled into utility pole which is is sheared. Babcock Boulevard is closed at the accident scene.
Babcock Boulevard was closed where the crash happened but has since reopened.
