  • Road shut down, 2 injured in serious crash involving FedEx truck in Duquesne

    Updated:

    DUQUESNE, Pa. - Route 837 will be shut down for several hours after a serious crash at the Thompson Bridge in Duquesne. 

    PHOTOS: Route 837 shut down, 2 injured in serious crash in Duquesne

    The crash involving a FedEx truck and a car happened just before 11 a.m. At least two people were transported to the hospital for treatment.  

    PennDOT said Route 837 is closed in both directions between Commonwealth Avenue and Grant Avenue. Motorists should look for alternate routes. 

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    Allegheny County police reconstruction team and detectives are responding to the scene to investigate the crash. 

    Channel 11 has a crew on the scene. Refresh WPXI.com for updates. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories