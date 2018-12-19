DUQUESNE, Pa. - Route 837 will be shut down for several hours after a serious crash at the Thompson Bridge in Duquesne.
The crash involving a FedEx truck and a car happened just before 11 a.m. At least two people were transported to the hospital for treatment.
PennDOT said Route 837 is closed in both directions between Commonwealth Avenue and Grant Avenue. Motorists should look for alternate routes.
Allegheny County police reconstruction team and detectives are responding to the scene to investigate the crash.
Route 837 atthe Thompson Bridge is shut down after a severe accident involving a Fed ex truck and a vehicle #wpxi pic.twitter.com/Y59fv5jStF— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) December 19, 2018
