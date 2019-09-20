PITTSBURGH -
Young people in Pittsburgh and around the world plan to participate Friday in a strike calling for action on climate change.
The Pittsburgh Youth Climate Strike is scheduled for noon at the Pittsburgh City County Building on Grant Street, followed by a rally at 2 p.m. Participants plan to walk from Trinity Episcopal Cathedral on Sixth Avenue before meeting at the City County Building.
The Pittsburgh Climate Strike rally downtown has so many people that police have now shut down Grant St in front of the City / County building. #wpxiphotogs #wpxi pic.twitter.com/dnxpZS5I2I— Andy Coulter (@WPXIPhotogAndy) September 20, 2019
Pittsburgh Public Schools said it is aware of the event, but the district is unsure of how many of its students plan to take part in it.
In a post on Facebook, PPS said parents who are giving their children permission to participate are asked to follow the district’s early dismissal procedures by signing their children out of school.
Students who leave school without signed written permission from a parent or guardian will receive an unexcused tardy or absence, the post said.
The strike is being held days before the UN Climate Summit in New York City.
