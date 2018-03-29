  • Roads closed in Squirrel Hill due to landslide concerns

    Landslide concerns have closed roads in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood for a second time.

    The city of Pittsburgh announced they are pre-emptively closing the section of Commercial Street and Forward Avenue due to pending rain.

    Officials said the road will reopen once the hillside is considered safe.

    Channel 11's Mike Holden is talking to city officials to find out if there are any plans for evacuations, for 11 at 11.

    Cement barriers and a road-closed sign were put up to make sure no one drives through.

    City officials are closely monitoring the situation and are telling drivers to look for alternate routes and prepare for delays.

    There is no word on any evacuations.

