Roadwork could make it more difficult to get to the Monroeville Mall

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - For the next month, Monroeville drivers will experience some delays on Monroeville Boulevard. 

    A two-mile stretch of the boulevard between Pitcairn Road and James Street will be repaved, crews will make drainage repairs and make safety improvements. 

    All of the roadwork could directly impact drivers headed to the Monroeville Mall. 

    Channel 11 talked to drivers who say the stretch of road is filled with potholes, and they’re relieved it will finally be repaired.

    But with the repairs could come traffic problems right at the peak of morning rush hour. 

