PITTSBURGH - A robbery suspect was arrested Thursday, but now he’s facing charges for bringing crack cocaine into the Allegheny County Jail, police said.
Darwin Parker Jr., 25, of Homewood, was arrested after police were called to the area of Frankstown and North Homewood avenues because of complaints of drug sales at the intersection, police said.
According to authorities, officers saw Parker getting into an SUV, which they then stopped because they knew he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for robbery. At that point, Parker was taken into custody.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police said the same officers have arrested Parker twice in recent months at the same intersection.
Parker was asked whether he had any drugs and was warned that he would be charged if he brought them to jail, police said. Parker claimed he did not have any drugs, but corrections officers at the jail found he had hidden six knotted plastic bags of crack cocaine.
In addition to the charges stemming from his warrant, Parker is charged with contraband, possession of crack cocaine and intent to deliver crack cocaine.
TRENDING NOW:
- Two 18-year-olds die after lightning strikes in park
- South Carolina woman accused of public intoxication while operating toy truck
- Traffic alert: Inbound Parkway East closing for the weekend
- VIDEO: Driver critically hurt when car crashes into fence, pole
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}