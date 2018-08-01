  • Robbery suspect opens fire on police during all-day standoff

    ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man opened fire on police after an all-day standoff in Westmoreland County, Tuesday. 

    A SWAT team surrounded a trailer home for nine hours at the Dongilli Trailer Park in Rostraver Township. 

    Police were negotiating with David Walter, who is well known to police, after getting a tip he was inside a home at the trailer park.

    At one point, Walter fired at police from the home.

    No officers were hurt, but Walter shot himself and was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

    State police told Channel 11 Walter was wanted for a number of charges, including a robbery that happened in May.

    According to police, surveillance video shows Walters beating a clerk with a brick at a Dollar General in Uniontown

    Walter was charged last week and police have been searching for him. 

     
     

