ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man opened fire on police after an all-day standoff in Westmoreland County, Tuesday.
A SWAT team surrounded a trailer home for nine hours at the Dongilli Trailer Park in Rostraver Township.
Police were negotiating with David Walter, who is well known to police, after getting a tip he was inside a home at the trailer park.
At one point, Walter fired at police from the home.
No officers were hurt, but Walter shot himself and was flown to a hospital in critical condition.
State police told Channel 11 Walter was wanted for a number of charges, including a robbery that happened in May.
According to police, surveillance video shows Walters beating a clerk with a brick at a Dollar General in Uniontown.
Walter was charged last week and police have been searching for him.
