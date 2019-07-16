BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. - Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and police officers surrounded a home Tuesday morning in Brackenridge as part of an ongoing bank robbery investigation, authorities said.
PHOTOS: FBI, police surround home in Brackenridge
Neighbors alerted Channel 11 News to the large law enforcement presence on Morgan Street and 8th Avenue just after 8 a.m.
Investigators said one person was barricaded inside a home on Eighth Avenue. That person surrendered peacefully just before 10:30 a.m.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
.@FBIPittsburgh & Brackenridge police activity on and around 8th Street. #WPXI #PGH #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/lleCwtkWxp— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) July 16, 2019
Federal officials said a search warrant was being served as part of the bank robbery investigation, and that's when the suspect barricaded himself in the home.
“It can be tense going through this. We’re just glad and happy nobody got hurt and everything is good,” Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teen boy killed after fall at YMCA camp
- Police arrest man charged with killing girlfriend's 11-month-old daughter
- West Virginia man says he was bitten by copperhead while reaching under couch
- VIDEO: Police: Officer shoots, kills man who fired gun in midst of homicide investigation
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}