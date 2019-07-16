  • Robbery suspect surrenders after barricading himself in home

    Updated:

    BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. - Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and police officers surrounded a home Tuesday morning in Brackenridge as part of an ongoing bank robbery investigation, authorities said.

    PHOTOS: FBI, police surround home in Brackenridge

    Neighbors alerted Channel 11 News to the large law enforcement presence on Morgan Street and 8th Avenue just after 8 a.m.

    Investigators said one person was barricaded inside a home on Eighth Avenue. That person surrendered peacefully just before 10:30 a.m.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.

    CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Federal officials said a search warrant was being served as part of the bank robbery investigation, and that's when the suspect barricaded himself in the home.

    “It can be tense going through this. We’re just glad and happy nobody got hurt and everything is good,” Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories