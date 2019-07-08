CANONSBURG, Pa. - A 77-year-old man was killed in a crash in Washington County on Sunday afternoon.
Police said Robert Boyd was driving south on State Route 519 in North Strabane Township when he lost control of his vehicle, struck a fence, went down an embankment and then hit a parked dump truck.
Boyd was wearing a seat belt, according to police.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Washington County alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman who allegedly shot another woman inside Walmart turns herself in to police
- Exclusive: Cervelli decides he's done catching … forever
- Parts of the area upgraded to Flash Flood Warning, everyone under Flash Flood Watch
- VIDEO: Flooding across the area after heavy rain, storms moved through
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}