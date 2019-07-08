  • 77-year-old man killed in crash in Canonsburg

    CANONSBURG, Pa. - A 77-year-old man was killed in a crash in Washington County on Sunday afternoon.

    Police said Robert Boyd was driving south on State Route 519 in North Strabane Township when he lost control of his vehicle, struck a fence, went down an embankment and then hit a parked dump truck.

    Boyd was wearing a seat belt, according to police.

