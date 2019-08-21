PITTSBURGH - Federal investigators in Pittsburgh are asking for help identifying victims of a suspected serial sexual predator.
Robert Dean Caesar, 56, is in custody now but has previously lived in Cranberry Township and Pittsburgh.
The FBI says Caesar would hire or befriend teens to assist with household and yard chores along with help care for his animals
Caesar has already been charged with production, receipt and possession of child pornography in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
