  • FBI searching for potential victims of suspected serial sexual predator

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Federal investigators in Pittsburgh are asking for help identifying victims of a suspected serial sexual predator.

    Robert Dean Caesar, 56, is in custody now but has previously lived in Cranberry Township and Pittsburgh.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories in Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The FBI says Caesar would hire or befriend teens to assist with household and yard chores along with help care for his animals

    Caesar has already been charged with production, receipt and possession of child pornography in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. 

    >>RELATED: FBI Help for Victims of Crime Brochure

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories