Robert Morris University cutting staff, eliminating 1 of its academic schools

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Robert Morris University will be laying off staff and dropping an academic school as it “restructures,” the university announced Wednesday.
The university will "reorganize" its five academic schools into four, but did not say which of them will disappear, nor did it say how many staff positions would be eliminated.
“This is a difficult decision to make, but it will result in a more agile university that is ever more responsive to the needs of the professional workforce in the Pittsburgh region and beyond,” RMU president Chris Howard said in a news release.
A voluntary severance program will be offered to most of its staff, the university said.
