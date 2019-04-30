ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A mother has been charged after she allegedly crashed her car full of children while under the influence of drugs.
Jessica Rogani of Stowe Township had her two children and two other children in the car with her when she crashed into the protective poles outside of the GetGo on Steubenville Turnpike in Robinson Sunday.
Police said one of the children, the youngest of which was only 2 years old, had to wake Rogani up.
When police found her, she was stumbling inside the store and noted that she was "visibly intoxicated with slurred speech."
