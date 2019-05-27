  • New details about what led to Robinson Township murder

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 spent the day looking for new details not reported in the murder of Michael McDonald.

    Police said McDonald was shot and killed Friday night in the living room of another man.

    Related Headlines

    Police said the two men had an ongoing dispute.

    Channel 11's Renee Wallace is learning more about what started that fight between the two men that ultimately ended in gunfire for Channel 11 News at 5.

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories