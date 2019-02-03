  • 2 people killed after car rolls off railroad tracks

    Updated:

    ROCHESTER, Pa. - Two people are dead after they car they were in rolled down a hill in Rochester around 6 p.m..

    According to the police chief, the car was being driven along the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks intentionally, then apparently slid and rolled down a hill.

    Download the WPXI News App for breaking news alerts

    The chief told Channel 11's Erin Clarke that tire tracks in two different areas show where the driver attempted to get on to the tracks. 

    Police said they have contacted the family of the passenger, but not the family of the driver. Neither identity has been released at this point.

    This is a breaking story. Check back with WPXI.com for the latest details as they become available.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories