ROCHESTER, Pa. - Two people are dead after they car they were in rolled down a hill in Rochester around 6 p.m..
According to the police chief, the car was being driven along the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks intentionally, then apparently slid and rolled down a hill.
The chief told Channel 11's Erin Clarke that tire tracks in two different areas show where the driver attempted to get on to the tracks.
Police said they have contacted the family of the passenger, but not the family of the driver. Neither identity has been released at this point.
Two dead after car slides about 15 feet off train and into Rochester Riverfront Park under Rt 65 overpass. pic.twitter.com/LsGwo2Rn89— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) February 3, 2019
This is a breaking story.
