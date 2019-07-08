  • Rochester Road in Franklin Park to close starting Monday for landslide repairs

    Updated:

    FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will begin working on an emergency landslide repair in Franklin Park on Monday.

    They will be working to fix two spots where a landslide happened along Rochester Road.

    The detour will run from Rochester Road to Wexford-Bayne Road to Nicholson Road and vice versa. 

    PennDOT hopes to have the roads reopened by Aug. 22.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive traffic alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories