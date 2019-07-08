FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will begin working on an emergency landslide repair in Franklin Park on Monday.
They will be working to fix two spots where a landslide happened along Rochester Road.
The detour will run from Rochester Road to Wexford-Bayne Road to Nicholson Road and vice versa.
PennDOT hopes to have the roads reopened by Aug. 22.
