Massive water main break creates sheet of ice on road in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Pa. - Homes and businesses lost water Thursday morning in Beaver County after a big water main break in Rochester.
The break happened on Pinney Street, sending water flowing all the way down to New York Avenue and leaving behind a sheet of ice.
Related Headlines
Some Beaver Falls Municipal Authority crews dealt with the ice at the bottom of the hill while crews worked to repair the break.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
When Channel 11 arrived at the scene, the water was shut off and what spilled onto the road had already turned to thick sheets of ice.
Crews estimate people living within four to five blocks lost water in their homes or businesses.
WPXI’s Liz Kilmer talked with concerned residents for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
“I woke up to find out I had no water. Come out and ask the gentlemen if they're going to fix it, and they say they're working on it. They'll try to get it on for me,” resident Janet Whisner said.
Whisner said a big concern is the roads near the break because the ice will make a dangerous area even worse.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}