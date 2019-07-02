State taking over investigation into 26-year-old woman's death

ROCHESTER BOROUGH, Pa. - A woman was found dead in her Beaver County home Monday evening.
Rochester Borough police were called to a house on Deer Lane for a welfare check.
Officers found Devon Crocker, 26, unresponsive and were unable to revive her.
We're working to learn more about the investigation, on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
