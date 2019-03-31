ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A rollover crash has shut down a portion of a road in the North Hills.
The crash happened in the 3400 block of Babcock Boulevard.
The vehicle also hit a utility pole. Power crews are on the scene working to fix the pole.
There are injuries, according to a tweet from Allegheny County.
Ross: Vehicle roll over w/injuries -— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 31, 2019
3400 block Babcock Boulevard; vehicle rolled into utility pole which is is sheared. Babcock Boulevard is closed at the accident scene.
Babcock Boulevard is currently closed where the crash happened.
