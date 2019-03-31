  • Rollover crash shuts down portion of Babcock Boulevard

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A rollover crash has shut down a portion of a road in the North Hills.

    The crash happened in the 3400 block of Babcock Boulevard.

    The vehicle also hit a utility pole. Power crews are on the scene working to fix the pole. 

    There are injuries, according to a tweet from Allegheny County.

    Babcock Boulevard is currently closed where the crash happened. 

