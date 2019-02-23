Rollover crash slows traffic on Parkway East in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - A rollover crash appears to be slowing traffic on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh.
The multi-vehicle crash is near the Squirrel Hill / Homestead exit.
UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I - 376 westbound between Exit: SQUIRREL HILL/HOMESTEAD { # 74 } and Exit: SQUIRREL HILL/HOMESTEAD { # 74 }. All lanes closed.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) February 23, 2019
All lanes are reportedly closed.
It's unclear if anyone is hurt.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments.
