  • Rollover crash slows traffic on Parkway East in Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - A rollover crash appears to be slowing traffic on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh.

    The multi-vehicle crash is near the Squirrel Hill / Homestead exit.

    All lanes are reportedly closed.

    It's unclear if anyone is hurt.

    This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments.

