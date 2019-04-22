PITTSBURGH - A rollover crash brought down a pole along Route 51 Sunday night in Pittsburgh.
The crash was reported about 10:30 p.m. on Route 51 near Bausman Street.
Route 51 was initially closed in both directions after the crash. Both outbound lanes and one inbound lane have reopened, but one inbound lane remains closed.
Crews brought in a new pole Monday morning and are working to replace the damaged one.
At one point, more than 250 Duquesne Light customers in the area were without power.
