CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The man arrested in a robbery at a Butler County Subway restaurant is getting out of jail.
Ronald Steighner was in court Tuesday on felony armed robbery charges and all charges were withdrawn.
According to police, Steighner walked into the Subway on Route 8 in Center Township in September, pulled out a handgun and demanded employees get on the group.
The robbery was captured on surveillance video.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz was the only local reporter there when Steighner learned he'd be getting out of jail. She's asking the district attorney why the charges were withdrawn for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bacteria kills 3 infants at Pennsylvania hospital
- Penn State responds to letter criticizing football player's hair
- This man is now the deadliest serial killer in US history, according to FBI
- VIDEO: Crane lifts garbage truck that partially fell through concrete in Oakland
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}