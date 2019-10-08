  • Man charged in armed robbery at Subway getting out of jail

    Updated:

    CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The man arrested in a robbery at a Butler County Subway restaurant is getting out of jail.

    Ronald Steighner was in court Tuesday on felony armed robbery charges and all charges were withdrawn.

    According to police, Steighner walked into the Subway on Route 8 in Center Township in September, pulled out a handgun and demanded employees get on the group.

    The robbery was captured on surveillance video.

    Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz was the only local reporter there when Steighner learned he'd be getting out of jail. She's asking the district attorney why the charges were withdrawn for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories