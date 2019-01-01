  • Rose Parade to see cold, blustery weather

    Updated:

    PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — People planning to attend the New Year's Day Rose Parade and Rose Bowl football game should prepare for cold and blustery conditions.

    The National Weather Service says cold Santa Ana winds will increase in strength and become more widespread late on New Year's Eve and through much of New Year's Day.

    Forecasters say the parade and game in Pasadena could see gusts up to 35 mph (56 kph) along with wind-chill readings in the 30s during  early morning hours.

    The 130th Rose Parade begins at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday but spectators will be allowed to gather along the 5.5-mile route starting at noon Monday to camp out on sidewalks overnight.

    The Ohio State Buckeyes play the Washington Huskies in the Rose Bowl at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday.

    It's Urban Meyer's last game as head coach of the Buckeyes.

