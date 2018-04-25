Ross Park Mall: New plans for mall after Sears closes

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Big anchor store Sears left Ross Park Mall with a big space to fill.
The mall isn’t worried and has plans for a mixed-use space to be done by 2020.
Besides that, two new stores are opening in the next month, and another one, a locally owned leggings store, is already open.
While talking with folks at Ross Park Mall, Channel 11's Jennifer Tomazic learned something interesting: despite some brick-and-mortar stores closing because of online competition, there are a couple that started as online stores and are expanding to brick and mortar.
We're finding out why and how they’re profiting for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
