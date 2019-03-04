  • Injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash in Ross Township

    Police are investigating the cause of a two-car accident on Thompson Run Road in Ross Township.

    The crash happened just after 5 p.m. near the intersection with White Oak Drive.

    According to Allegheny County, both vehicles crashed into the guide rails. 

