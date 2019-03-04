Police are investigating the cause of a two-car accident on Thompson Run Road in Ross Township.
The crash happened just after 5 p.m. near the intersection with White Oak Drive.
Ross: Thompson Run Road/White Oak Drive - two vehicle crash with injuries; Both vehicles into the guide rails - responders on scene.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 4, 2019
According to Allegheny County, both vehicles crashed into the guide rails.
This is a breaking story. Watch Channel 11 News for the latest details as they become available.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}