    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Feeding deer in Ross Township is now illegal.  If you get caught, you’ll have to pay up.

    The plan is for residents to see less deer roaming neighborhoods.  Monday night, the Ross Township Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance in a 6-2 vote that now bans people from feeding deer. 

    Township officials said the deer population has grown tremendously over the years and there is not enough wildlife space.

    Officials are also concerned about the risk of Lyme disease, car accidents and property being destroyed. 

    Anyone who feeds deer and doesn’t remove the food from their yard within 24 hours will be forced to pay a fine between $25 and $300.

    The feeding ban went into effect immediately.  Township officials said a code enforcement officer will monitor activity and reports.  

     

     

