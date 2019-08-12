  • Hill slide could impact students returning to school in Ross Township

    Updated:

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Channel 11 is checking in with PennDOT and Ross Township officials for an update on a giant hill slide.

    Reis Run Road has been closed for months, but the initial plan was to have it reopened for the start of the school year.

    However, that may not be possible because it continues to move.

    Channel 11's Renee Wallace is learning what's been done so far, and if it's possible to have the road reopened before students get back to school, tonight on 11 News at 5:30.

