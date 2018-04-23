ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Thompson Run Road in Ross Township is closed through the end of June while repairs are made after a landslide.
The closure started at 9 a.m. Monday between West Sutter Road and Russell Road. Thompson Run Road had been down to a single lane since Feb. 21.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is talking with drivers about how the closure will impact their days for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Road stabilization repairs will be made to Thompson Run Road because of the landslide and recent road failure, officials said.
The project includes excavation and the placement of rock to stabilize the hillside, as well as the addition of new drainage systems and the relocation of utilities, according to the Allegheny County Department of Public Works.
A detour is in place. Drivers will use McIntyre, McKnight and Siebert roads.
