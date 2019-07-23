0 1 person killed after shootout with police at McKnight Road shopping center

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed Tuesday after a shootout with police in the parking lot of a McKnight Road shopping center.

Police at the scene told Channel 11's Rick Earle there was a shootout between the suspect and police in the area outside of Big Lots in Ross Township.

Law enforcement sources told Earle this was a multi-jurisdiction drug investigation that involved an undercover drug operation in the parking lot. The police officer involved was with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

"The OAG officer involved in today's shooting was shot twice and is in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries. This incident occurred during an operation by our Bureau of Narcotics Investigations. The Attorney General plans to travel to Allegheny County to visit with the officer and his family," a statement from the Attorney General said.

There is a gold SUV in the parking lot that has at least one bullet hole in the driver's window. There are also bullet holes in the windshield of a gray car that also has a shattered back windshield.

The suspect was killed at the scene.

The police officer was shot twice and taken to the hospital. Investigators at the scene said he is expected to be OK.

Earle spoke to a woman who was in the store at the time. She said she heard the shooting and barricaded herself in a room in the store and moved a refrigerator to block the door.

The shooting happened while dozens of police officers were at the funeral for Pittsburgh police officer Calvin Hall, who was shot and killed last week.

