  • Ross Twp. road closed after car wreck leaves downed wires in street

    A Ross Township road is closed following a car crash that happened early Sunday. 

    Three Degree Road remains closed as crews work to clean up downed wires that were the result of a car crash. 

    Police said the accident brought wires down around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Babcock Boulevard and Three Degree Road. 

    When Channel 11 crews arrived on scene, workers were fixing utility poles on Three Degree Road. 

    Duquesne Light has not announced any power outages due to this incident. 

     

     
     

