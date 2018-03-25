Ross Twp. road open again after police investigated multi-vehicle crash

A road in Ross Township was shut down by police to investigate a crash from Friday night.
UPDATE: Ross - Thompson Run Rd. between Radcliffe Rd. and Babcock Blvd. has reopened.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 24, 2018
The accident happened around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Thompson Run Road and Radcliff Drive, police said.
Two vehicles were involved, and Allegheny County officials confirmed multiple people were being treated by paramedics. At least two people were transported to the hospital via ambulance.
There is no update on the identities or statuses of those who were injured.
Police reconstructed the scene and used a drone to photograph the scene of the accident.
Ross Township Police use drone to photograph accident scene on Thompson Run Road #wpxi pic.twitter.com/JmW8ybdoDu— Lisa Sylvester (@LisaSylvester) March 24, 2018
