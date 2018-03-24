Ross Twp. road partially shut down as police investigate multi-vehicle crash

A road in Ross Township is being shut down by police to investigate a crash from Friday night.
Ross: Road closure - Thompson Run Rd. is shut down between Radcliffe Rd. and Babcock Blvd. for vehicle crash investigation.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 24, 2018
The accident happened around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Thompson Run Road and Radcliff Drive, police said.
Two vehicles were involved, and Allegheny County officials confirmed multiple people were being treated by paramedics. At least two people were transported to the hospital via ambulance.
Thompson Run Road closed near Babcock in Ross Township as part of accident reconstruction investigation #wpxi pic.twitter.com/mUmQP9JinR— Lisa Sylvester (@LisaSylvester) March 24, 2018
There is no update on the identities or statuses of those who were injured.
Police have been investigating the crash since it happened Friday night. Thompson Run Road remains shut down between Radcliffe Road and Babcock Boulevard.
Ross Township Police use drone to photograph accident scene on Thompson Run Road #wpxi pic.twitter.com/JmW8ybdoDu— Lisa Sylvester (@LisaSylvester) March 24, 2018
Police reconstructed the scene and have been using a drone to photograph the scene of the accident.
