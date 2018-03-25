  • Ross Twp. road partially shut down as police investigated multi-vehicle crash

    A road in Ross Township was shut down by police to investigate a crash from Friday night. 

    The accident happened around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Thompson Run Road and Radcliff Drive, police said.

    Two vehicles were involved, and Allegheny County officials confirmed multiple people were being treated by paramedics. At least two people were transported to the hospital via ambulance.

    There is no update on the identities or statuses of those who were injured. 

    Police reconstructed the scene and used a drone to photograph the scene of the accident.  

     
     

