PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 is talking with folks on the North Side who say that a spring at the top of their neighborhood causes a lot of water to consistently run down their street and freezes over when it’s cold causing an incredibly dangerous situation for them.
Download the WPXI News App to learn about issues like this impacting your community.
People living on Rostock Avenue say they’ve had this problem for the last three or four years. This winter, with the brutal cold temperatures we’ve had, has been the worst by far.
Neighbors tell Channel 11's Courtney Brennan they have to resort to using their welcome matts and rugs as a stable surface so they can walk to their cars or mailboxes.
Tonight on 11 News at 5:30, Brennan is asking city officials what's being done for residents of Rostock Ave. and other similar problems across the city.
TRENDING NOW:
- Aurora shooting victim's wife says he texted, 'I love you, I've been shot at work'
- Ex-boyfriend of missing woman sought as person of interest
- Full snow moon -- largest supermoon of year -- happens tonight
- VIDEO: 11-year-old student arrested after not standing for Pledge of Allegiance
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}