    PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 is talking with folks on the North Side who say that a spring at the top of their neighborhood causes a lot of water to consistently run down their street and freezes over when it’s cold causing an incredibly dangerous situation for them.

    People living on Rostock Avenue say they’ve had this problem for the last three or four years. This winter, with the brutal cold temperatures we’ve had, has been the worst by far.

    Neighbors tell Channel 11's Courtney Brennan they have to resort to using their welcome matts and rugs as a stable surface so they can walk to their cars or mailboxes.

