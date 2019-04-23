  • Round of showers, thunderstorms moving in Tuesday

    PITTSBURGH - It will be a noisy afternoon and evening in parts of the area Tuesday as an approaching cold front brings a round of showers and storms.

    We’re tracking the strength and timing of storms for your neighborhood -- LIVE on Channel 11 Morning News.

    While not everyone will hear thunder, some of the storms that develop could be strong, with gusty winds and small hail. Most of the thunderstorms will clear the area early Tuesday evening.

