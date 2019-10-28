  • Woman dies after early morning crash

    Updated:

    MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 35-year-old woman died after police said she lost control of her vehicle early Monday morning and was hit by a vehicle heading the opposite direction.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    According to the Washington County Coroner's Office, Tammy Lynn Householder was driving south on Route 18 in Morris Township when she crossed into oncoming traffic at about 6 a.m.

    Householder was not wearing a seat belt, according to emergency officials.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories