MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 35-year-old woman died after police said she lost control of her vehicle early Monday morning and was hit by a vehicle heading the opposite direction.
According to the Washington County Coroner's Office, Tammy Lynn Householder was driving south on Route 18 in Morris Township when she crossed into oncoming traffic at about 6 a.m.
Householder was not wearing a seat belt, according to emergency officials.
