PITTSBURGH - Route 19 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) is scheduled to close through Wednesday morning so crews can replace the Shaler Street Bridge, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.
Weather permitting, the closure will begin Sunday night.
Using accelerated bridge construction techniques, the new Shaler Street Bridge -- which has been constructed in a temporary staging area -- will be moved to its permanent location, PennDOT officials said.
Check out the video above for more on how they will use new technology to build the bridge.
Route 19 will be closed according to the following schedule:
- Southbound Route 19 will close to traffic at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Nov. 3 continuously through 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, November 6 between the West End Circle (and associated ramps) to Parkway West.
- Northbound Route 19 will close to traffic at 7 p.m. Sunday night, Nov. 3 continuously through 6 a.m. Wednesday morning between the on-ramp to the Parkway West and the West End Circle.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
During the closure, the following detours will be posted:
Northbound Route 19
- Take the left-hand ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport
- Turn right onto Woodville Avenue
- Turn right onto Greentree Road
- Greentree Road becomes Wabash Street
- Turn right onto South Main Street
- Follow South Main Street to the West End Circle
- End detour
Southbound Route 19
- From the West End Circle, take Steuben Street
- Turn left onto Short Street
- Bear right onto South Main Street
- Turn left onto Wabash Street
- Wabash Street becomes Greentree Road
- Turn left onto Woodville Avenue
- Turn right onto the ramp to I-376 Parkway West
- To continue to southbound Route 19, bear left toward South Truck 19/51 toward Uniontown
- Stay left toward East 376/South 51 toward Uniontown
- Take the South Truck 19/51 ramp (Exit 69B) toward Uniontown
- End detour
PennDOT officials said work on the new bridge will continue for about two weeks before the span opens to traffic.
The bridge replacement is part of a $14.55 million improvement project that also includes concrete reconstruction of Route 19, median barrier replacement, lengthening of the Wabash Street deceleration ramp, sign structure replacements and ramp reconstruction work, according to PennDOT.
TRENDING NOW:
- Braddock police chief arrested after violent incident with girlfriend, documents say
- 'A piece of me is really missing': Nalani Johnson's mother speaks about daughter's death
- Steelers, Mike Tomlin fined $100k for violating NFL injury policy
- VIDEO: Heavenly moves: Florida priest steals show at high school pep rally with dancing skills
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}