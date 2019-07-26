Drivers know Route 228 has been a traffic mess for years in major construction areas, now the work could take even longer because of a lack of funding.
Butler County wants to widen the road from Mars through Seven Fields, but it just missed out on a $68 million grant.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz found out how the county plans to get this project done, for 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
