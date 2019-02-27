  • Route 28 inbound closed by multi-vehicle crash involving school bus

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus has Route 28 inbound shut down, leading to significant traffic backups Wednesday morning.

    The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. in the area of the 40th St Bridge.

    At least three vehicles were involved in the crash: The school bus windshield was shattered, and a work van and pickup truck crashed into barriers on either side of the roadway.

    No students were on board the bus, officials said.

    It is unclear whether anyone was injured.

    Traffic could be seen backed up for miles as Chopper 11 flew over the area.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories