PITTSBURGH - A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus has Route 28 inbound shut down, leading to significant traffic backups Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. in the area of the 40th St Bridge.
At least three vehicles were involved in the crash: The school bus windshield was shattered, and a work van and pickup truck crashed into barriers on either side of the roadway.
No students were on board the bus, officials said.
It is unclear whether anyone was injured.
Traffic could be seen backed up for miles as Chopper 11 flew over the area.
HOW DO YOU GET AROUND ROUTE 28 CLOSURE? Traffic already Backed Up before Etna and Sharpsburg. Take Highland Park Bridge or Hulton Bridge to ARB, Butler St and Penn Ave. Also, Traffic Not Allowed across 40th St Bridge to Rt 28. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/zdIUfPsSlR— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) February 27, 2019
