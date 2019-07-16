  • One lane of Route 28 closing to determine what's causing flooding

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - PennDOT said crews will close one lane of Route 28 starting Wednesday at 9 a.m. to determine what is causing torrential flooding on the highway.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    "Highway 28, there is a large amount of water coming off the Troy Hill area behind the barrier. It's carrying a lot of debris with it which covers the inlets very quickly," Senior Highway Maintenance Manager Lori Musto said.

    PennDOT officials said the clogged drains could be one reason for the flooding. Another could be illegal dumping in Troy Hill.

    Want more details? Watch the video above for more on how this will impact you getting work.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories