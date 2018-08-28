PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 9:03 A.M.
Route 28 has fully reopened after a multi-vehicle crash near Etna.
Motorists should expect heavy residual delays.
UPDATE 8:54 A.M.
PennDOT officials said a single southbound lane on Route 28 has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash.
Motorists are urged to use caution when moving through the area.
Emergency crews are on scene working to clear the crash.
Motorists should expect significant delays.
PREVIOUS STORY
Route 28 inbound is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash near Etna.
According to PennDOT, the rollover crash happened in the southbound lanes between the Etna off-ramp and the Millvale on-ramp.
Emergency crews are on the scene.
Drivers should expect heavy delays.
