  • Route 28 weekend lane restrictions begin Saturday

    PITTSBURGH - Weekend lane restrictions on Route 28 begin on Saturday.

    There will be a single lane restriction in both directions under the 31st Street Bridge and the 40th Street Bridge while crews conduct inspections.

    Those restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. to noon on each Saturday and Sunday through June 30. 

