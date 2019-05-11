PITTSBURGH - Weekend lane restrictions on Route 28 begin on Saturday.
There will be a single lane restriction in both directions under the 31st Street Bridge and the 40th Street Bridge while crews conduct inspections.
Those restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. to noon on each Saturday and Sunday through June 30.
