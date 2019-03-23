NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Route 30 was closed in Westmoreland County because of a fire.
The closure was between Carpenter Lane and Crown Road in North Huntingdon Township.
According to dispatchers, the fire at an auto sales business caused the closure and the road reopened around 8:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
