Route 30 closed for Hazmat situation

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Route 30 is closed in Hempfield Township for a Hazmat leak.
According to dispatchers in Westmoreland County, the spill involves an unknown fluid.
We're working to learn more, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
