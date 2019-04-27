NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - Route 30 is closed and injuries have been reported after two vehicles crashed in North Versailles.
North Versailles: Two vehicle crash with injuries - Rt 30 eastbound between Clyde Ave and Warren Dr. will be temporarily closed until the scene is cleared— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 27, 2019
According to Allegheny County's Twitter page, the road is closed between Clyde Avenue and Warren Drive.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments.
