SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Update 6:20 p.m. Saturday: Route 50 has reopened following a water main break.
A portion of Route 50 in Scott Township is closed in both directions due to a water main break.
A small portion of Route 50 is closed off to drivers as water crews work to repair a main break @WPXI pic.twitter.com/LucdqKiFmQ— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 19, 2019
The road is closed from Raceway Plaza Drive to Thoms Run Road.
Around 175 customers are without water or have low water water pressure in Collier Township, where the break originated.
There are water buffaloes being set up at 100 Neville Park Boulevard and behind the Long John Silvers on Washington Pike.
Part of the road is buckled because of the break. A power station was also flooded from the water.
Part of Route 50 is buckled because of the break. It will all need to be repaired. You can also see where a power station was flooded from all the water @WPXI pic.twitter.com/wAnjJRcMaf— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 19, 2019
Police told Channel 11 the road will likely be closed until 6 p.m. tomorrow.
NEW: officials tell us Route 50 in Scott Twp will be likely closed until approx 6pm tomorrow @WPXI pic.twitter.com/1T4HvsIvK3— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 20, 2019
