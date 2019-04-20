  • Route 50 in Scott Township reopens following water main break

    Updated:

    SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Update 6:20 p.m. Saturday: Route 50 has reopened following a water main break.

    A portion of Route 50 in Scott Township is closed in both directions due to a water main break.

    The road is closed from Raceway Plaza Drive to Thoms Run Road. 

    Around 175 customers are without water or have low water water pressure in Collier Township, where the break originated.

    There are water buffaloes being set up at 100 Neville Park Boulevard and behind the Long John Silvers on Washington Pike.

    Part of the road is buckled because of the break. A power station was also flooded from the water.

    Police told Channel 11 the road will likely be closed until 6 p.m. tomorrow. 

