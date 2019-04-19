  • Route 50 closed in both directions in Scott Twp. due to water main break

    Updated:

    SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Route 50 in Scott Township is closed in both directions due to a water main break, according to Allegheny County.

    The road is closed between Greentree Road and Thoms Run Road.

    Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is on her way to the scene working to learn more for 11 at 11. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories