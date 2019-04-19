SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Route 50 in Scott Township is closed in both directions due to a water main break, according to Allegheny County.
Scott: Washington Pike (Route 50) is closed in both directions between Greentree Road and Thoms Run Road due to a water main break.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 19, 2019
The road is closed between Greentree Road and Thoms Run Road.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is on her way to the scene working to learn more for 11 at 11.
